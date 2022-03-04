No. 8 Aggie women's tennis team cruises past Gamecocks in SEC opener

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and three quick singles matches to open a 6-1 victory over South Carolina on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center.

Gianna Pielet, No. 91 Mary Soiana and Jeanette Mireles each won in straight sets for A&M (15-1, 1-0) to clinch the team victory. Jayci Goldsmith and No. 41 Tatiana Makarova also won in singles for the Aggies.

South Carolina fell to 5-5 overall and 0-1 in SEC play.

A&M will host No. 13 Florida at noon Sunday.