 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team sweeps No. 18 Crimson Tide on Senior Day
0 comments

No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team sweeps No. 18 Crimson Tide on Senior Day

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day by sweeping No. 18 Alabama 4-0 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (15-7, 7-5) honored seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson and Valentin Vacherot before the Southeastern Conference match. Once play began, the Aggies dominated by winning a quick doubles point and three straight-set matches in singles to clinch the victory.

A&M will be the fourth seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M will open against either No. 14 Kentucky, Arkansas or Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0

Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (47) Edson Ortiz 6-2, 6-2; 2. (7) Hady Habib, A&M, vs. (83) Patrick Kaukovalta 7-5, 5-3 DNF; 3. (69) Zhe Zhou, UA, vs. (45) Juan Carlos Aguilar 7-6 (6), 3-0 DNF; 4. (107) Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Riccardo Roberto 7-6 (7-2), 4-1 DNF; 5. (120) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-1, 6-3; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Alexey Nesterov 6-1, 6-3

Doubles

(A&M wins team point)

1. (21) Kaukovalta/Roberto, UA, vs. (7) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 6-5 DNF; 2. (71) Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Nesterov/Ortiz 6-3; 3. Pranav Kumar/Schachter, A&M, def. Marcelo Sepulveda/Zhou 6-4

Order of finish: D2, D3, S1, S5, S6* (*clinched team victory)

Records: A&M (15-7, 7-5); Alabama (14-9, 5-6)

ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M; No. 18 Alabama

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert