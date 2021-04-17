No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team sweeps No. 18 Crimson Tide on Senior Day

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day by sweeping No. 18 Alabama 4-0 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
A&M (15-7, 7-5) honored seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson and Valentin Vacherot before the Southeastern Conference match. Once play began, the Aggies dominated by winning a quick doubles point and three straight-set matches in singles to clinch the victory.
A&M will be the fourth seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M will open against either No. 14 Kentucky, Arkansas or Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals Wednesday.
Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0
Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (47) Edson Ortiz 6-2, 6-2; 2. (7) Hady Habib, A&M, vs. (83) Patrick Kaukovalta 7-5, 5-3 DNF; 3. (69) Zhe Zhou, UA, vs. (45) Juan Carlos Aguilar 7-6 (6), 3-0 DNF; 4. (107) Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Riccardo Roberto 7-6 (7-2), 4-1 DNF; 5. (120) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-1, 6-3; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Alexey Nesterov 6-1, 6-3
Doubles
(A&M wins team point)
1. (21) Kaukovalta/Roberto, UA, vs. (7) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 6-5 DNF; 2. (71) Vacherot/Rollins, A&M, def. Nesterov/Ortiz 6-3; 3. Pranav Kumar/Schachter, A&M, def. Marcelo Sepulveda/Zhou 6-4
Order of finish: D2, D3, S1, S5, S6* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (15-7, 7-5); Alabama (14-9, 5-6)
ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M; No. 18 Alabama