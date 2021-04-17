No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team sweeps No. 18 Crimson Tide on Senior Day

The eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day by sweeping No. 18 Alabama 4-0 on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (15-7, 7-5) honored seniors Carlos Aguilar, Hady Habib, Bjorn Thomson and Valentin Vacherot before the Southeastern Conference match. Once play began, the Aggies dominated by winning a quick doubles point and three straight-set matches in singles to clinch the victory.

A&M will be the fourth seed for next week’s SEC tournament in Fayetteville, Arkansas. A&M will open against either No. 14 Kentucky, Arkansas or Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals Wednesday.

Texas A&M 4, Alabama 0

Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Singles

(ITA rankings in parentheses)

1. (5) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, def. (47) Edson Ortiz 6-2, 6-2; 2. (7) Hady Habib, A&M, vs. (83) Patrick Kaukovalta 7-5, 5-3 DNF; 3. (69) Zhe Zhou, UA, vs. (45) Juan Carlos Aguilar 7-6 (6), 3-0 DNF; 4. (107) Noah Schachter, A&M, vs. Riccardo Roberto 7-6 (7-2), 4-1 DNF; 5. (120) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. Jeremy Gschwendtner 6-1, 6-3; 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Alexey Nesterov 6-1, 6-3

Doubles