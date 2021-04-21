No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team advances to SEC semifinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team used its depth in singles to beat fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Kentucky 4-1 on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Billingsley Tennis Center.
Kentucky (18-6) won the doubles point, but A&M (15-7) rallied in singles. Raphael Perot won at No. 6 singles to tie the match, then No. 5 Hady Habib gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 15 Gabriel Diallo at No. 2 singles. A&M fifth-liner No. 123 Pierce Rollins followed with a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 103 Joshua Lapadat, and No. 98 Noah Schachter clinched the team victory with his 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 96 Cesar Bourgois at No. 4 singles.
A&M will face top-seeded Florida in the semifinals at 3 p.m. Thursday. The championship match is set for 11:30 a.m. Friday.
Texas A&M 4, Kentucky 1
SEC Quarterfinals
Wednesday at the Billingsley Tennis Center, Fayetteville, Ark.
Singles
(ITA rankings in parentheses)
1. (4) Valentin Vacherot, A&M, vs. (1) Liam Draxl 2-6, 7-6 (2), 5-3 DNF; 2. (5) Hady Habib, A&M, def. (15) Gabriel Diallo 7-6, 6-4; 3. (42) Carlos Aguilar, A&M, vs. (33) Millen Hurrion 6-7 (7), 6-4, 1-0 DNF; 4. (98) Noah Schachter, A&M, def. (96) Cesar Bourgois 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5; 5. (123) Pierce Rollins, A&M, def. (103) Joshua Lapadat 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5); 6. Raphael Perot, A&M, def. Alexandre Leblanc 6-1, 6-4
Doubles
(Kentucky wins team point)
1. (9) Bourgois/Diallo, UK, def. (6) Aguilar/Bjorn Thomson 6-4; 2. Hurrion/Draxl, UK, def. (70) Vacherot/Rollins 7-6 (5); 3. Pranav Kumar/Schachter, A&M, def. Lapadat/Alexandre Leblanc 6-2
Order of finish: D3, D1, D2, S6, S2, S5, S4* (*clinched team victory)
Records: A&M (15-7); UK (18-6)
ITA rankings: No. 8 A&M; No. 14 UK