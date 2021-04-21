No. 8 Aggie men's tennis team advances to SEC semifinals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The fourth-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team used its depth in singles to beat fifth-seeded and 14th-ranked Kentucky 4-1 on Wednesday in the Southeastern Conference tournament quarterfinals at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

Kentucky (18-6) won the doubles point, but A&M (15-7) rallied in singles. Raphael Perot won at No. 6 singles to tie the match, then No. 5 Hady Habib gave the Aggies a 2-1 lead with a 7-6, 6-4 victory over No. 15 Gabriel Diallo at No. 2 singles. A&M fifth-liner No. 123 Pierce Rollins followed with a 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (5) victory over No. 103 Joshua Lapadat, and No. 98 Noah Schachter clinched the team victory with his 6-7 (2), 6-3, 7-5 victory over No. 96 Cesar Bourgois at No. 4 singles.