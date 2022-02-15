 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 8 A&M women beat No. 10 Southern Cal
The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated 10th-ranked Southern California 4-1 in a consolation match Sunday night at the ITA National Indoor Championships in Wisconsin. Carson Branstine, ranked 111st, highlighted the victory by beating top-ranked Eryn Cayetano 6-4, 6-3, as the Aggies (11-1) bounced back from a 4-3 loss to fourth-ranked California in the first round to beat 17th-ranked Old Dominion and USC.

ITA National Indoors:

A&M 4, Southern Cal 1

at Madison, Wisc,

Singles: No. 111 Carson Branstine, A&M, def. No. 1 Eryn Cayetano 6-4, 6-3; No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. No. 18 Salma Ewing 7-5, 6-4; No. 52 Snow Han, USC, def. No. 122 Mary Stoiana 6-4, 6-3; No. 117 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, vs. Grace Piper 7-6(5), 2-6, 1-1, DNF; Gianna Pielet, A&M, vs. Danielle Willson 6-2, 1-6, 2-4, DNF; Jeanette Mireles, def. McKenna Koenig 6-0, 6-4

Doubles: No. 2 Goldsmith-Makarova, A&M, def. No. 40 Cayetano-Piper 6-2; Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, def. Ewing-Koenig 6-2; Mireles-Pielet, A&M, vs. Han-Willson 5-2, DNF

