ORLANDO, Fla. — The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team lost the doubles point but rallied in singles to beat a feisty Florida International squad 4-1 on Friday at the USTA National Campus.

Down 1-0 after doubles, A&M (9-1) wasted no time coming back in singles with No. 121 Mia Kupres, No. 37 Carson Branstine and No. 77 Jayci Goldsmith winning in straight sets. Jeanette Mireles then earned the clinching point with a 7-6 (4), 6-2 victory over FIU’s Salma Loudili at No. 6 singles.

No. 45 FIU fell to 4-3.

The Aggies will take a day off then face No. 2 Ohio State at noon Sunday followed by Northwestern at noon Monday at the USTA National Campus.