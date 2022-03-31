 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 7 Texas A&M women's tennis team to host No. 9 Auburn in SEC showdown Friday

  • 0
Texas A&M logo

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 9 Auburn in a battle for first place in the Southeastern Conference at 5 p.m. Friday at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (22-1, 8-0) is on a 13-match winning streak, while Auburn (16-2, 7-0) has won eight straight. They are the last two teams still undefeated in SEC play.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Xavier Postgame: Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman, Quenton Jackson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert