No. 7 Texas A&M women tennis team keeps rolling with 6-1 victory on Senior Day

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team continued its rampage through the Southeastern Conference with a 6-1 victory over Alabama on Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (24-1, 10-0) won the doubles point and grabbed straight-set singles victories from 93rd-ranked Mary Stoiana, 23rd-ranked Carson Branstine and 29th-ranked Tatiana Makorova to clinch the match.

“It felt really great to contribute as one of the first points on the board,” said freshman Stoiana who teamed up with Branstine for a 6-1 victory in doubles. “I really dug in and stayed really focused because I wanted to help contribute to a really special win for our seniors today. They have worked so hard over the past few years and they really deserve to enjoy this day.”

The Aggies after the match honored seniors Isa Di Laura, Makarova, Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend.

“There were a lot of emotions out there and you really never know how things are going to swing,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said. “The good news is that we got the win. A lot of our players embraced the Senior Day festivities. It affects everybody in different ways, but at the end of the day, all of our seniors won. That is truly a great thing. Additionally, one of our goals every year is to finish the season undefeated at home in the regular season. We were able to accomplish that today. I am very pleased with the overall performance of this group.”

Townsend capped the day with a 7-5, 5-7, 1-0 (7) victory over Kasia Pitak at No. 6 singles. A&M stretched its winning streak to 15 matches and ended regular-season play at 18-0 at home. Alabama dropped to 14-7 overall and 4-5 in the SEC.