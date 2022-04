The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host Alabama on Senior Day at the George P. Mitchell Tennis Center at noon Sunday. The Aggies will honor seniors Isa Di Laura, Tatiana Makarova, Renee McBryde and Katya Townsend following the match.

A&M (23-1, 9-0) took sole control of first place in the Southeastern Conference with a 7-0 sweep of No. 9 Auburn (16-3, 7-1) on Friday. Alabama (14-6, 4-4) beat LSU 4-3 on Friday and is tied for seventh in the SEC standings.