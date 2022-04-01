No. 7 Aggie women's tennis team cruises past No. 9 Tigers to take solo lead in SEC

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team rallied to win a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to a 7-0 sweep of No. 9 Auburn on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Auburn (16-3, 7-1) took the first doubles match to finish, but A&M (23-1, 9-0) rallied with Renee McBryde-Gianna Pielet beating Carolyn Ansari-Madeline Meredith 6-4 at No. 3 doubles and Carson Branstine-Mary Stoiana topping Adeline Flach-Georgie Axon 6-3 to clinch the 1-0 team lead.

Then in singles, the Aggies won three matches by straight sets to clinch the team victory. Katya Townsend earned the decisive fourth point with her 6-2, 7-5 win over Yu Chen at No. 6 singles.

The Aggies and Tigers entered the match as the only SEC teams still unbeaten in conference play.