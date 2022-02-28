 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 7 A&M women rally by Rice:
No. 7 A&M women rally by Rice:

The seventh-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team defeated Rice 4-1 in nonconference action Sunday at the Mitchell Center.

A&M (14-1) dropped the doubles point, but bounced back with four straight-set victories in singles to end nonconference action. Rice dropped to 6-2.

“I’m very pleased with the way this team has come together and how they have consistently found ways to have success,” A&M coach Mark Weaver said.

Texas A&M 4, Rice 1

Singles: No. 27 Carson Branstine, A&M, vs. Victoria Smirnova 5-7, 4-1, DNF; No. 41 Tatiana Makarova, A&M, def. Allison Zipoli 6-2, 6-1; No. 91 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. Anastasia Smirnova 6-3, 6-2; Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Anna Bowtell 6-2, 6-3; Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Maria Budin 6-3, 6-0; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, vs. Saara Orav 4-6, 2-1, DNF

Doubles: Budin-Diae El Jardi, Rice, def. No. 3 Goldsmith-Makarova 7-6 (1); Branstine-Stoiana, A&M, def. Smirnova-Zipoli 6-1; Orav-Smirnova, Rice, def. Mireles-Pielet 7-5

