No. 6 Texas A&M women's tennis team win first SEC tournament title

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women's tennis team took home the program's first Southeastern Conference tournament title with a 4-0 sweep of defending champion No. 14 Georgia on Sunday night at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

A&M (30-1), which won the regular-season title with a 13-0 performance in conference play, is the first team in program history to record 30 wins in a season. The Aggies swept Georgia earlier this season after losing to the Bulldogs (17-6) in last year's SEC final.

The Aggies jumped to an early lead on Sunday as wins from duos No. 47 Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana, and No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova secured the doubles point. A&M dominated singles and took first-set leads on five of the six courts before Goldsmith and Makarova beat No. 120 Meg Kowalski 6-2, 6-1 and No. 84 Dasha Vidmanova 6-2, 6-3, respectively for a 3-0 lead.

No. 70 Mary Stoiana, a freshman, then clinched the win with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Georgia's Morgan Coppoc and was rushed by her teammates following the match.

Makarova was named tournament MVP, while Goldsmith and Makarova made the all-tournament team. A&M will learn its fate in the NCAA tournament when brackets are announced May 2.

No. 6 Texas A&M 4, No. 14 Georgia 0

SEC Women’s Tennis Championship

Linder Stadium at Ring Tennis Complex, Gainesville, Florida

SINGLES

1. No. 15 Carson Branstine (A&M) vs. No. 24 Mell Reasco (UGA) 1-6, 7-5, unfinished

2. No. 20 Tatiana Makarova (A&M) def. No. 84 Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) 6-2, 6-3

3. No. 70 Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. Morgan Coppoc (UGA) 6-2, 6-2

4. Jayci Goldsmith (A&M) def. No. 120 Meg Kowalski (UGA) 6-2, 6-1

5. Gianna Pielet (A&M) vs. Ania Hertel (UGA) 6-4, 4-6, unfinished

6. Jeanette Mireles (A&M) vs. Mai Nirundorn (UGA) 6-2, 3-6, unfinished

DOUBLES

1. No. 3 Jayci Goldsmith/Tatiana Makarova (A&M) def. No. 14 Morgan Coppoc/Ania Hertel (UGA) 6-4

2. No. 47 Carson Branstine/Mary Stoiana (A&M) def. Mell Reasco/Meg Kowalski (UGA) 6-3

3. Renee McBryde/Gianna Pielet (A&M) vs. Mai Nirundorn/Dasha Vidmanova (UGA) 6-5, unfinished

Records: A&M (30-1); Georgia (17-6)

Rankings: No. 6 A&M; No. 14 Georgia

Order of Finish: D2,D1,S4,S2,S3*

* - clinched

2022 SEC ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Alicia Dudeney, Florida

Jayci Goldsmith, Texas A&M

Ania Hertel, Georgia

Tatiana Makarova, Texas A&M (tournament MVP)

Mell Reasco, Georgia

Elza Tomase, Tennessee