No. 6 Texas A&M women's tennis team remains untouched in SEC

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women's tennis team beat Missouri 4-0 in Southeastern Conference play on Sunday at the Green Tennis Center. The Aggies recorded the most victories by any A&M team in a single season and went undefeated in conference play for the first time.

The Aggies (27-1, 13-0) swept doubles play and secured the victory with three wins in singles play. Duos No. 44 Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana and No. 2 Jayci Goldsmith and Tatiana Makarova earned the doubles point, while No. 18 Makarova, No. 16 Branstine and No. 64 Stoiana grabbed wins in singles.

The top-seeded Aggies will return to compete in the SEC championship quarterfinals on Friday, April 22 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida with an opponent to be determined.