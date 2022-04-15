 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 6 Aggie women's tennis team clinches SEC title

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team beat Arkansas 6-1 to clinch the Southeastern Conference regular season championship Friday at the Billingsley Tennis Center.

A&M (26-1, 12-0) won a quick doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team victory. No. 64 Mary Stoiana won the fourth and deciding point with her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Indianna Spink at No. 3 singles, giving the Aggies their fifth overall conference title and school-record 17th straight victory. It’s also A&M’s second SEC title — the Aggies won their first in 2013.

Arkansas fell to 14-8 overall and 7-5 in SEC play.

A&M will play at Missouri at 9 a.m. Sunday in the regular-season finale. The SEC tournament is set for April 20-24 at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex in Gainesville, Florida.

