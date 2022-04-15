No. 6 Aggie women's tennis team clinches SEC title

A&M (26-1, 12-0) won a quick doubles point and three singles matches in straight sets to clinch the team victory. No. 64 Mary Stoiana won the fourth and deciding point with her 6-1, 6-3 victory over Indianna Spink at No. 3 singles, giving the Aggies their fifth overall conference title and school-record 17th straight victory. It’s also A&M’s second SEC title — the Aggies won their first in 2013.