No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis team sweeps Tulane 7-0

The fifth-ranked Texas A&M women’s team swept Tulane 7-0 on Friday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

After a three-hour rain delay, Tulane (0-1) put up a fight in doubles, winning the No. 1 match, but the Aggies (3-0) won the other two matches easily to earn the team point. A&M’s Carson Branstine and Mary Stoiana beat Adelaide Lavery and Kristen Borland 6-1 at No. 2 doubles, and Gianna Pielet and Mia Kupres clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory over Mackenzie Clark and Jiayun Zhu at No. 2 doubles.

A&M then swept all six singles matches in straight sets with No. 9 Stoiana, Branstine, Salma Ewing, Kupres, No. 51 Jayci Goldsmith and Daria Smetannikov earning victories.

A&M was scheduled to face Sam Houston State after Tulane on Friday, but the Aggies and Bearkats cancelled the match due to the long rain delay.