No. 5 Texas A&M women's tennis team sweeps LSU 7-0

A&M improved to 25-1 overall for the first time in program history while reaching 11-0 in the SEC. The Aggies won a quick doubles point and three straight-set singles matches in the middle of the lineup to clinch the victory. A&M’s No. 63 Mary Stoiana won at No. 3 singles followed by No. 124 Jayci Goldsmith at No. 4 and No. 16 Tatiana Makarova at No. 2 to earn the deciding fourth point.