The fourth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 20 Florida, Florida Atlantic and Arizona in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Saturday and Sunday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M will face FAU at 2 p.m. Saturday, while Florida and Arizona will play. The winners will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday for a berth into the National Team Indoor Championships set for Feb. 10-13 in Seattle.