The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will face No. 17 San Diego in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships at 2 p.m. Friday in Seattle.

The winner advances to face either Auburn or Ohio State in the quarterfinals at 2 p.m. Saturday.

A&M (6-0) has dropped just two points through its first six dual matches of the season. San Diego is 2-2 overall.