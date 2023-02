HOUSTON — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team made quick work of Rice on Saturday, winning 7-0 in nonconference play at the George R. Brown Tennis Center.

A&M’s Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 victory over Federica Trevisan and Sydney Berlin at No. 2 doubles.

The Aggies (7-0) won five of six first sets in singles to maintain momentum with Ewing earning the clinching point, topping Diae El Jardi 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.

Rice fell to 2-2 overall.