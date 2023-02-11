SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team breezed into the semifinals of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Saturday, shutting out No. 11 Ohio State 4-0 at the Seattle Tennis Club.

For the second straight day, the third-seeded Aggies (8-0) won a relatively quick doubles point and cruised in singles. This time top-liner Carson Branstine clinched the team victory with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over No. 17 Sydni Ratliff. A&M’s eighth-ranked Mary Stoiana also won at No. 2 singles, and fourth-liner Mia Kupres won for the second straight day.

Sixth-seeded Ohio State fell to 6-1.

The Aggies advance to face either No. 2 North Carolina or No. 12 Michigan at 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the Nordstrom Tennis Center.