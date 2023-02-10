SEATTLE — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a quick doubles point and fought off No. 17 San Diego in singles for a 4-0 victory in the first round of the ITA National Team Indoor Championships on Friday at the Seattle Tennis Club.

A&M’s Mary Stoiana and Carson Branstine clinched the doubles point with a 6-3 victory over No. 15 Kailey Evans and Elizabeth Goldsmith at No. 1 doubles.

Branstine stayed hot in singles, beating No. 37 Solymar Colling 6-3, 6-3 for a 2-0 team lead. Daria Smetannikov finished off Jordyn McBride 7-5, 6-3 at No. 6 singles, and Mia Kupres earned the clinching point with a 6-3, 3-6, 6-2 victory over No. 93 Abigail Desiatnikov at No. 4 singles.

San Diego fell to 2-3 overall.

The Aggies (7-0) will play No. 11 Ohio State (6-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the quarterfinals. The Buckeyes advanced with a 4-0 victory over No. 13 Auburn (5-2).