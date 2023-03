KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The 29th-ranked A&M men's tennis team fell 6-1 to No. 20 Tennessee on Sunday at Barksdale Stadium.

The Volunteers took the doubles point and won all but one match in singles. The lone win for A&M was Raphael Perot in a tiebreaker set.

Next up, the men host a doubleheader on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies will take on Florida at 1 p.m. before hosting Rice at 7 p.m.