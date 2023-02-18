The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a quick doubles point then three straight singles matches in straight sets in a 5-2 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Pierce Rollins/Kenner Taylor beat Justin Schlageter/Baptiste Anselmo 6-2 at No. 3 doubles, and Noah Schachter/Trey Hilderbrand beat Siphos Montsi/Luis Alvarez 6-3 at No. 1 doubles to give the Aggies (2-3) a 1-0 team lead.

In singles, Giulio Perego, No. 61 Schachter and No. 93 Rollins won at Nos. 3, 1 and 6 singles to clinch the team victory. Raphael Perot added a victory at No. 2 singles in a third-set super tiebreaker, beating Montsi 6-4, 6-7 (3), 1-0 (10-2).

Oklahoma fell to 6-3 overall this season.