The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host No. 19 Florida at 1 p.m. and Rice at 7 p.m. Saturday in doubleheader at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (11-8, 4-3) are tied for sixth in the Southeastern Conference, while Florida (10-7, 5-2) is tied for third.
No. 25 Texas A&M men's tennis team to host doubleheader Saturday
