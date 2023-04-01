The Aggies (12-8, 5-3) lost the doubles point to the Gators (10-8, 5-3) but rallied in singles to win their fourth in five matches in SEC play.

No. 38 Noah Schachter started the comeback with a 6-2, 6-3 win over No. 70 Axel Nefve at No. 1 singles, then No. 65 Raphael Perot won at No. 2 and Guido Marson at No. 4 singles to give the Aggies a 3-1 lead. Florida’s Tanapatt Nirundorn won at No. 6 and Lukas Grief won at No. 5 singles to even the team score at 3, but Giulio Perego clinched the victory for A&M with his 6-7 (5), 7-6 (5), 7-6 (2) victory over No. 97 Jonah Braswell on the third line.