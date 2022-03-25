No. 25 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses close one to No. 4 Tennessee

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but No. 4 Tennessee rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory in Southeastern Conference action Friday night at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Noah Schachter and Kenner Taylor beat Tennessee’s Emile Hudd and Shunsuke Mitsui 6-3 at No. 1 doubles, and Giulio Perego and Pierce Rollins beat Adam Walton and Mark Wallner 6-4 at No. 2 doubles to give A&M a 1-0 lead.

The Aggies (15-9, 3-2) also got straight-set victories in singles from Perego on the fifth line and Luke Casper on the sixth line, but the Volunteers (15-5, 3-3) rallied at the top of the lineup, sweeping Nos. 1-4 singles for the team victory.

A&M began the day with a 7-0 sweep of Prairie View A&M.