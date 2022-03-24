 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 25 Texas A&M men to host Prairie View A&M, No. 4 Tennessee in Friday doubleheader

  • 0

The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host a doubleheader Friday against Prairie View A&M (2-18) at noon and No. 4 Tennessee at 6 p.m. at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (14-8, 3-1) are in fourth place in the Southeastern Conference standings, while the Volunteers (14-5, 2-3) are in eighth.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women keep rolling

 OXFORD, Miss. – The 11th-ranked A&M women’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss 5-2 on Sunday in Southeastern Conference play.

Watch Now: Related Video

Jimbo Fisher Media Availability

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert