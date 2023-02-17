The 25th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will host Oklahoma at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center. A&M (1-3) lost at No. 2 Ohio State 7-0 on Feb. 3 in Columbus, Ohio, in its last action, while OU (6-2) is coming off a 4-3 loss to Memphis on Feb. 10 in Norman, Oklahoma.
No. 25 Aggie men's tennis team to host Sooners on Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
