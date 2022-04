TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point but had no trouble rallying in singles for a 5-2 victory over Alabama on Friday in Southeastern Conference play.

Down 1-0 after doubles, A&M (18-9, 5-2) got singles victories from Noah Schachter, Raphael Perot, Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Luke Casper to win its third straight.

Alabama fell to 6-15 overall and 0-7 in SEC play.