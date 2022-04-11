No. 24 Texas A&M men's tennis team sweeps doubleheader in home finale

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team beat Ole Miss and UT Rio Grande Valley both by identical scores of 6-1 on Sunday in its final home matches this season at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (21-10, 7-3) will wrap up the regular season at No. 9 South Carolina on Friday and at No. 3 Florida on Sunday.

A&M opened the doubleheader against the Rebels (12-11, 2-8), grabbing the doubles point before taking five of six points in singles play with wins from No. 80 Noah Schachter, Raphael Perot, No. 104 Guido Marson, Giulio Perego and Luke Casper. Ole Miss' Simon Junk earned the Rebels' lone point with a win over Matthis Ross 7-6 (7-3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).

In the nightcap, the Aggies swept doubles and won five straight singles matches before UTRGV grabbed its only win on court two with Carlo Izurieta. Anish Sriniketh, Pierce Rollins, Stefan Storch, Rahul Dhokia and Austin Abbrat each earned a win in singles for A&M.