The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point but couldn’t slow down No. 9 South Carolina in singles as the Aggies fell 4-1 on Thursday in Southeastern Conference play at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (14-10, 6-5) took a 1-0 team lead when Raphael Perot and Kenner Taylor outlasted Raphael Lambling and Casey Hoole 7-6 (4) at No. 3 doubles to break a 1-1 tie for the doubles point.

But South Carolina (18-5, 7-4) came charging back in singles with straight-set victories from its top three players: No. 8 Toby Samuel, No. 17 Connor Thomson and James Story. No. 102 Casey Hoole then clinched the team victory with a 4-6, 6-2, 6-2 victory over Trey Hildebrand at No. 5 singles.