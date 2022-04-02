No. 24 Texas A&M men's tennis team looks to win fourth straight at Auburn

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play Auburn at noon Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The Aggies (18-9, 5-2) won their third straight match Friday, beating Alabama 5-2 on the road. The Aggies are in fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Auburn (15-5, 4-3) lost to Mississippi State 4-3 at home Friday and is in seventh in the SEC.