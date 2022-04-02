 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 24 Texas A&M men's tennis team looks to win fourth straight at Auburn

  • 0

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play Auburn at noon Sunday at the Yarbrough Tennis Stadium in Auburn, Alabama. The Aggies (18-9, 5-2) won their third straight match Friday, beating Alabama 5-2 on the road. The Aggies are in fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Auburn (15-5, 4-3) lost to Mississippi State 4-3 at home Friday and is in seventh in the SEC.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert