The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team celebrated Senior Day on Sunday by grabbing a 4-1 victory over 17th-ranked Auburn in the afternoon and then returning for a 7-0 win over Incarnate Word.

A&M’s Southeastern Conference match against Auburn was tied at 1 after the Aggies claimed the doubles point and Auburn’s 59th-ranked Tyler Stice beat A&M’s 64th-ranked Raphael Perot in singles.

The Aggies (16-10, 7-5) took control by getting a trio of straight-set victories by Trey Hilderbrand, Luke Casper and Guido Marson. Hilderbrand, Marson, Kenner Taylor, Pierce Rollins and Noah Schachter were honored.

“We have always said to leave this place better than when you got here, and I think this group had certainly done that," A&M coach Steve Denton said. "They have improved as players and have been a joy to coach. Sad to see them go, but excited to watch the next chapter of their lives unfold.”

Marson clinched the match.

“It was a great way to end a beautiful chapter of my life, especially with an ace. Being around my teammates and coaches these last couple of years has been amazing, and I couldn’t have asked for a better way to close it out.”

A&M had a much easier time of it against Incarnate Word (12-7), which dropped to 0-5 against the Aggies.

No. 24 Texas A&M 4, Auburn 1

Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles: #59 Tyler Stice, Auburn, def. #64 Raphael Perot 6-2, 6-2; #110 Pierce Rollins, A&M, vs. #122 Alejandro Moreno 6-7 (8-10), DNF; Giulio Peregom A&M, vs. Finn Murgett 4-6, 4-3, DNF; Guido Marson, A&M, def. Jan Galka 6-2, 6-3; Trey Hilderbrand, A&M, def. Billy Blaydes 6-4, 6-4; Luke Casper, A&M, def. Will Nolan 6-0, 6-3

Doubles: Rollins/Ross, A&M, def. #29 Raul Dobai/Murgett 6-4; Perego/Hilderbrand, A&M, vs. Galka/Blaydes 4-5, DNF; Perot/Kenner Taylor, A&M, def. Stice/Moreno 6-2 Order of finish: doubles 3,1; singles: 1,5,6,4

— Eagle staff report