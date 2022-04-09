The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face Ole Miss at 1 p.m. and Texas-Rio Grande Valley at 6 p.m. Sunday in a doubleheader to wrap up its regular-season home schedule at the Mitchell Tennis Center. The Aggies (19-10, 6-3) swept LSU 7-0 on Friday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, for their fourth victory in five matches. They stand alone in fifth in the Southeastern Conference standings. Ole Miss (12-10, 2-7) is tied for 11th in the SEC, while UTRGV (5-15, 2-4) is tied for fourth in the Western Athletic Conference.
No. 24 Aggie men's tennis team to hold final home matches of regular season Sunday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
