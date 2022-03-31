The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face Alabama at 6 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M (17-9, 4-2) is tied for fifth in the SEC standings, while Alabama (6-14, 0-6) is in last place in the 13-team league.
No. 24 Aggie men's tennis team to face Crimson Tide on road Friday
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
