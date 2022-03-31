 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 24 Aggie men's tennis team to face Crimson Tide on road Friday

  • 0

The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face Alabama at 6 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Alabama Tennis Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. A&M (17-9, 4-2) is tied for fifth in the SEC standings, while Alabama (6-14, 0-6) is in last place in the 13-team league.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Xavier Postgame: Buzz Williams, Henry Coleman, Quenton Jackson

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert