No. 24 Aggie men's tennis team shuts out Tigers

BATON ROUGE, La. — The 24th-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to beat LSU 7-0 on Friday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

A&M (19-10, 6-3) took a 1-0 lead when No. 61 Noah Schachter-Kenner Taylor broke a 1-1 tie in doubles with a 7-5 victory over Vlad Lobak-Ronald Hohmann on the top line.

Then in singles, Raphael Perot, Luke Casper and Matthis Ross won in straight sets to clinch the team victory. No. 80 Schachter, No. 104 Guido Marson and Giulio Perego also won for the Aggies.

LSU fell to 13-9 overall and 3-7 in SEC play.