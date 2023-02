The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will play second-ranked Ohio State at 5 p.m. Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center in Columbus, Ohio.

A&M (1-2) beat 20th-ranked Pepperdine last weekend in the ITA Kickoff Weekend then lost to 18th-ranked Stanford. The Buckeyes (7-0) posted 4-0 victories over Central Florida and Oregon last weekend in the ITA Kickoff.