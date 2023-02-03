COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 23rd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team suffered a 7-0 sweep against No. 2 Ohio State on Friday at the Ty Tucker Tennis Center.

The Buckeyes (8-0) won the doubles point and five of six first sets in singles to set the tone. Ohio State’s Justin Boulais beat No. 88 Raphael Perot 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles to clinch the team victory.

A&M’s Noah Schachter won the first set against Cannon Kingsley at No. 1 singles, but Kingsley rallied to win in a super tiebreaker 2-6, 6-4, 10-8.

A&M fell to 1-3 overall.