No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener.

A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and 33rd-ranked Trey Hildebrand and Noah Schachter topped Sacchitt Sharrma and Liro Vasa 7-6 (5) at No. 1 doubles to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Schachter then won his No. 1 singles match over Marvin Schaber 6-1, 6-2 for a 2-0 lead, but San Diego rallied with victories from Sharrma, Stian Klaassen, Tarvet and Neo Niedner to clinch the team victory.

A&M will open play at the ITA Kickoff Weekend against Pepperdine at noon Sunday at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, California. The winner will face either Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday for a berth in the national tournament.