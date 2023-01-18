 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 23 Texas A&M men's tennis team drops dual-match opener at San Diego

  • 0

SAN DIEGO — The 23rd Texas A&M men’s tennis team won the doubles point, but San Diego rallied in singles for a 4-3 victory Wednesday in the Aggies’ dual-match season opener.

A&M’s JC Roddick and Giulio Perego beat Lambert Ruland and Oliver Tarvet 6-3 at No. 2 doubles, and 33rd-ranked Trey Hildebrand and Noah Schachter topped Sacchitt Sharrma and Liro Vasa 7-6 (5) at No. 1 doubles to give the Aggies a 1-0 lead.

Schachter then won his No. 1 singles match over Marvin Schaber 6-1, 6-2 for a 2-0 lead, but San Diego rallied with victories from Sharrma, Stian Klaassen, Tarvet and Neo Niedner to clinch the team victory.

A&M will open play at the ITA Kickoff Weekend against Pepperdine at noon Sunday at the Taube Family Tennis Center in Palo Alto, California. The winner will face either Stanford or Georgia Tech on Monday for a berth in the national tournament.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Run It Back: South Carolina

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert