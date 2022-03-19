 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 22 Texas A&M men's tennis team to face No. 13 Kentucky on road Sunday

The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face No. 13 Kentucky at noon Sunday in Southeastern Conference play at the Boone Tennis Complex in Lexington, Kentucky. The Aggies (14-7, 3-0) have won five of their last six, while Kentucky (12-4, 3-1) has won three of its last four.

