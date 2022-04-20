 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 21 Texas A&M men's tennis team to open SEC tournament against Arkansas

  • 0

The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team will face Arkansas in the second round of the Southeastern Conference Championship at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia. A&M (21-12, 7-5) finished sixth in the SEC regular season standings, while Arkansas (14-13, 3-9) finished 11th. The winner will face third-seeded and 10th-ranked Kentucky (19-6, 10-2) at 11 a.m. Friday in the quarterfinals.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rooted | Ep 11 | Opportunity

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert