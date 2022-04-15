No. 21 Texas A&M men's tennis team loses at No. 9 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost the doubles point and couldn’t rally in singles, falling 6-1 to No. 9 South Carolina on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Carolina Tennis Center.

A&M’s Luke Casper beat Casey Hoole 7-5, 6-1 at No. 6 singles to cut South Carolina’s lead to 2-1, but the Gamecocks (21-5, 10-2) won the remaining four singles matches, including three in third sets.

A&M (21-11, 7-4) will play No. 3 Florida at noon Sunday in Gainesville, Florida to end the regular season. The SEC tournament is set to open April 20 at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Georgia.