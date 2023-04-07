NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s tennis team lost a tight doubles point but rallied past Vanderbilt in singles for a 4-2 victory in Southeastern Conference play Friday at the Currey Tennis Center.

Down 1-0 after doubles, A&M (14-8, 6-3) began its comeback with No. 62 Raphael Perot beating Joubert Klopper 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2 singles. Vanderbilt (7-14, 2-8) tied the match when Nathan Cox upset No. 41 Noah Schachter 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles, but the Aggies took control from there with Guido Marson, No. 110 Trey Hilderbrand and Luke Casper sweeping the Nos. 4-6 singles matches for A&M’s third straight win.