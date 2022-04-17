No. 21 Texas A&M men's tennis team falls in finale

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men's tennis team fell to No. 3 Florida 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference regular-season finale on Sunday at the Alfred A. Ring Tennis Complex.

The Gators (20-2, 12-0) clinched the doubles point with No. 28 Andy Andrade and Mattias Siimar's 6-4 win over A&M duo Austin Abbrat and Stefan Storch. After inclement weather forced a two-hour delay and forced the match indoors, Florida earned its final four points in singles play. A&M's points came from Storch and Luke Casper.

A&M (21-12, 7-5) will return to compete in the SEC tournament, starting with Arkansas at 10 a.m. Thursday in Athens, Georgia.