The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team celebrated senior day with a 7-0 victory over Mississippi State in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M (23-1, 11-0) won its 15th straight match, while Mississippi State fell to 10-12, 0-11.

A&M seniors Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing grabbed a victory in doubles that was Goldsmith’s 117 in doubles, for a school record.

“It has been such an amazing five years here and has felt like home,” Goldsmith said. “I have never met a greater group of teammates and staff, I am so grateful for the memories here and will cherish every second I have left.”

No. 2 Texas A&M 7, Miss. St. 0

Singles: #2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. #104 Emmanouela Antonaki 6-2, 7-5; #77 Salma Ewing, A&M, def. Gia Cohen 6-3, 6-4; #50 Mia Kupres, A&M, def. Dharani Niroshan 6-3, 6-1; #111 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Alexandra Mikhailuk 6-2, 6-2; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, def. Maria Rizzolo 6-4, 6-2; Gianna Pielet, A&M, def. Emily Surcey 6-2, 6-1

Doubles: #20 Ewing/Goldsmith, A&M, def. Antonaki/Niroshan 6-4; #68 Stoiana/Kupres, A&M, def. Cohen/Maddie Bemisderfer 6-1; Mikhailuk/Sydney Hrehor, MSU, def. Mireles/Daria Smetannikov 6-3

