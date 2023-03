The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host No. 14 Tennessee at 5 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The Aggies (19-1, 7-0) have won 11 straight matches and are tied with No. 4 Georgia (14-3, 7-0) for the conference lead. Tennessee (13-3, 6-1) is alone in second place after falling to Georgia 4-1 last Friday in Athens, Georgia.