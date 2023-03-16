The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team will host LSU at 5 p.m. Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

The defending SEC champion Aggies (15-1, 4-0) are off to a perfect start in league play with wins over Florida, South Carolina, Arkansas and Missouri so far. LSU (8-3, 2-2) is ranked 38th by the ITA and coming off back-to-back 5-2 victories over Missouri and Arkansas in SEC play last week in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.