TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a tight doubles point then cruised in singles to a 4-0 victory over Alabama on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Alabama Tennis Stadium.

Alabama (9-7, 2-4) started hot with Kasia Pitak and Ola Pitak winning the first doubles match to finish, topping Gianna Pielet and Jeanette Mireles 6-2 on the third line. But A&M (18-1, 6-0) rallied with Mia Kupres and Mary Stoiana beating Petra Sedlackova and Anna Parkhomenko 6-3 on the second line and No. 46 Jayci Goldsmith and Salma Ewing outlasting Anne Marie Hiser and Loudmilla Bencheikh 7-6 (3) at No. 1 doubles for the 1-0 team lead.

Then in singles, No. 120 Goldsmith, Mireles and Ewing made quick work of things with three straight-set victories for the Aggies’ 10th straight win.

A&M will play at No. 11 Auburn (14-4, 4-2) at noon Sunday. Auburn edged past LSU 4-3 on Friday in Auburn, Alabama.