LSU won a quick singles point to tie the match at 1, but the second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team responded with three straight-set victories to clinch the team victory, winning 5-2 on Friday in Southeastern Conference play at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Jeanette Mireles and Gianna Pielet gave A&M (16-1, 5-0) a 1-0 lead with a 7-5 victory over Maggie Cubitt and Nikita Vishwase at No. 3 doubles.

Anastasiya Komar gave LSU (8-4, 2-3) some life with her 6-3, 6-2 victory over Salma Ewing at No. 2 singles to tie the team score at 1, but A&M’s No. 5 Mary Stoiana, No. 83 Pielet and No. 106 Mia Kupres killed any momentum the Tigers might’ve mounted with straight-set victories at Nos. 4, 1 and 6 singles, respectively, to clinch the Aggies’ eighth straight victory.

A&M will host No. 18 Miami in a nonconference match at noon Sunday.