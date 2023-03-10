The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won a quick doubles point to set the tone for a 5-2 victory over No. 65 Arkansas on Friday in Southeastern Conference action at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

A&M’s Gianna Pielet and Mia Kupres beat Carolina Gomez-Alonso and Kelly Keller 6-2 to clinch the doubles point. Then in singles, No. 106 Kupres, No. 5 Mary Stoiana and Jeanette Mireles won in straight sets to clinch the team victory for the Aggies (14-1, 3-0). A&M’s No. 90 Jayci Goldsmith also won her singles match.

Arkansas fell to 6-6 overall and 0-3 in SEC play.

A&M will host Missouri at noon Sunday.