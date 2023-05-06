The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team checked off all the boxes during the first weekend of the NCAA tournament.

A&M earned a pair of 4-0 victories, the second coming against 39th-ranked Baylor on Saturday. That advanced the Aggies (29-2) to the Super Regionals where they’ll play 15th-ranked Tennessee back at the Mitchell Tennis Center on Friday.

“4-0, you’ll take that any day of the week,” A&M women’s tennis coach Mark Weaver said. “I knew we’d have a battle with Baylor, which we always do.”

The Aggies beat the Bears (17-14) for the 12th time in the last 13 meetings, but the match lasted two and a half hours, more than an hour longer than A&M’s 4-0 first-round victory over Quinnipiac on Friday.

“It’s always nice to be challenged, so I’m glad Baylor gave us a challenge out there,” Weaver said. “I wouldn’t have expected anything different. I think that will help us in the long run. We’ll have a tough match next weekend.”

Saturday’s afternoon temperatures soared into the 90s with the humidity right behind, prepping the Aggies for next weekend and hopefully the NCAA Championships’ final three rounds in Orlando, Florida.

“We really haven’t had a chance to practice in these conditions all that much, so it takes your body a little while to get acclimated,” Weaver said. “We were feeling it out there. They were feeling it out there. I think we handled that I little bit better than they did.”

Maybe the most important thing about A&M’s weekend other than protecting home court was rebounding after last week’s 4-2 loss to Georgia in the finals of the Southeastern Conference tournament. That loss denied the Aggies a sweep of the league’s regular-season and tournament titles for a second straight year. It also snapped A&M’s 31-match winning streak over SEC teams.

“I think we sharpened up on some things this weekend that maybe we didn’t do quite so well at the SEC tournament,” Weaver said. “I thought today’s match was at a level higher than any of the matches we played at the SEC tournament. So I was very pleased that we made some improvements from the SEC tournament. Our plan is to make some minor improvements before we play Friday.”

Leading the way for A&M against Baylor were graduate Jayci Goldsmith and sophomore Mary Stoiana, who won in singles for the second straight day. The 108th-ranked Goldsmith grabbed a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Liubov Kostenko to give A&M a 2-0 lead. The second-ranked Stoiana clinched the dual match with a 7-5, 6-3 victory over 114th-ranked Alina Shcherbinina.

Stoiana and Goldsmith also both had straight-set victories in the loss to Georgia.

“I feel like we bounced back really well,” Stoiana said. “This weekend we had quick, efficient matches. We didn’t waste too much energy out there. We just went out there and took care of business as fast as possible. Now we can refresh this next week and take on whoever is next.”

• NOTES — Tennessee (21-5) advanced with a 4-1 victory over Wake Forest. The Lady Vols went 11-2 in SEC play, losing back-to-back road matches to Georgia 4-1 on March 24 and A&M 7-0 on March 31. Tennessee also lost 4-2 to Georgia in the SEC tournament semifinals. ... Baylor’s 83rd-ranked Isabella Harvison at No. 3 singles and Paula Baranano at No. 6 singles won opening sets against A&M via tiebreakers in a pair of close matches that did not finish. “It was a great match today,” Baylor coach Joey Scrivano said. “We would have liked to squeak out the doubles point and some of these singles matches, but ultimately it just came down to a few points here and there. But that’s tennis. We’ve made a lot of improvements this season, and that’s what it’s all about for us.” ... A&M’s Jeanette Mireless bounced back to beat Baranano 6-0 in the second set, and A&M’s 58th-ranked Salma Ewing had a 6-4, 3-4 lead over Anita Sahdiieva when the match was decided. “We were actually in good shape in the other matches,” Weaver said. “I feel like we were getting stronger there at the end.”

No. 2 TCU men rolls by

A&M in second round

FORT WORTH — The second-ranked TCU men’s tennis team rolled to a 4-0 victory over Texas A&M in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday.

TCU (24-2) grabbed a pair of 6-4 victories to take the doubles point, then earned three straight-set victories in singles to advance to the Super Regionals.

“The guys competed hard today as they have all season,” A&M men’s tennis coach Steve Denton said. “I think TCU was one of the tougher teams that we faced all season, and they were just better on the day.”

The Aggies (19-12) were led by Noah Schachter as the 46th-ranked player in singles lost an 11-9 tiebreaker to 71st-ranked Jack Pinnington at No. 2 singles in the first set. The two were tied at 1 in the second set when the match was decided.

Schachter and fellow senior Trey Hilderbrand, ranked 46th in doubles, were tied at 5 against TCU’s Sebastian Gorzny and Pedro Vives when the Horned Frogs clinched the doubles point.

No. 2 Texas A&M 4, Baylor 0

Saturday at the Mitchell Tennis Center

Singles

No. 2 Mary Stoiana, A&M, def. No. 114 Alina Shcherbinina 7-5, 6-3; No. 58 Salma Ewing, A&M, vs. Anita Sahdiieva 6-4, 3-4, DNF; No. 68 Mia Kupres, A&M, vs. No. 83 Isabella Harvison, 6-7 (8-10), 3-2, DNF; No. 108 Jayci Goldsmith, A&M, def. Liubov Kostenko 6-3, 6-3; Daria Smetannikov, A&M, def. Daniella Dimitrov 6-3, 6-4; Jeanette Mireles, A&M, vs. Paula Baranano 6-7 (3-7), 6-0, 1-1, DNF

Doubles

No. 22 Ewing/Goldsmith, A&M, def. Dimitrov/Baranano 6-3; No. 35 Kupres/Stoiana, A&M, vs. Harvison/Sahdiieva 3-5, DNF: Gianna Pielet/Mireles, A&M, Brook Thompson/Shcherbinina 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles 3, 1; singles 4, 5, 1

No. 2 TCU 4, No. 19 Texas A&M 0

Saturday at the Friedman Tennis Center, Fort Worth

Singles

No. 21 Jake Fearnley, TCU, def. No. 53 Raphael Perot 6-2, 6-1; No. 71 Jack Pinnington, TCU, vs. No. 46 Noah Schachter 7-6 (11-9), 1-1, DNF; No. 62 Sander Jong, TCU, vs. Pierce Rollins 6-4, 5-3, DNF; No. 92 Sebastian Gorzny, TCU, def. Guido Marson 6-1, 6-1; Pedro Vives, TCU, def. No. 123 Trey Hilderbrand 6-4, 6-4 6; Lui Maxted, TCU, vs. JC Roddick 6-2, 5-5, DNF

Doubles

Gorzny/Vives, TCU, vs. No. 46 Hilderbrand/Schachter 5-5, DNF; No. 22 Jong/Maxted, TCU, def. No. 32 Rollins/Matthis Ross 6-4; Fearnley/Pinnington, TCU, def. Kenner Taylor/Perot 6-4

Order of finish: Doubles 2, 3; singles 1, 4, 5